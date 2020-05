FILE PHOTO: The logo of Lotte Chemical is seen at its building in Seoul, South Korea, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Lotte Chemical aims to resume operations at its explosion-hit naphtha cracker in the southwestern city of Seosan this year, the petrochemical maker said on Friday.

The company halted the 1.1 million tonne-per-year cracker in early March in the wake of a blast which injured more than 30 people.

Lotte Chemical runs two ethylene-producing naphtha crackers in South Korea, with a total capacity of 2.3 million tonnes.