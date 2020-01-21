South Korea to deploy anti-piracy unit to the Strait of Hormuz: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea plans to expand the deployment of a anti-piracy military unit now operating off the coast of Africa to the area around the Strait of Hormuz after the United States pressed for help to guard oil tankers, Yonhap reported on Tuesday.

The anti-piracy Cheonghae unit has been stationed in the Gulf of Aden since 2009 and includes a destroyer.

Attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Iran last year prompted U.S. officials to call for allies to join a planned maritime security mission.