June 25, 2018 / 9:23 AM / in 31 minutes

South Korea picks Boeing P-8 for $1.7 billion maritime patrol aircraft contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s military picked Boeing Co (BA.N) to supply the country’s maritime patrol aircraft in a contract worth around 1.9 trillion won ($1.71 billion), a senior executive at Boeing said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Geneva Airport, Switzerland May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The South Korean procurement agency Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said separately that it had decided to buy the P-8 Poseidon aircraft through the U.S. government foreign military sales program.

South Korea said in February that it would procure from overseas new maritime patrol aircraft with stronger anti-submarine capabilities in order to better respond to the threat of North Korea’s submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Writing by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar

