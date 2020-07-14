Commodities
July 14, 2020 / 3:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

South Korea imports no Iran crude oil for June: customs

1 Min Read

SEOUL, (Reuters) - South Korea imports no Iran crude oil for June and a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Wednesday. The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 10 million tonnes of crude last month against 11.5 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed.

Final data for South Korea’s crude oil imports last month will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later the month. The KNOC data is considered the industry standard for South Korea’s oil imports.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
