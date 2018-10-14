FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
October 14, 2018 / 3:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

South Korea imports zero oil from Iran in September: customs

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea imported zero crude oil from Iran in September for the first time in six years, ahead of U.S. sanctions taking effect in November, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Monday.

The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported 10.8 million tonnes of crude last month against 12.3 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data showed.

Final data will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later this month.

Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.