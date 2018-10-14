South Korea imports zero oil from Iran in September: customs

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea imported zero crude oil from Iran in September for the first time in six years, ahead of U.S. sanctions taking effect in November, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Monday.

The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported 10.8 million tonnes of crude last month against 12.3 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data showed.

Final data will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later this month.