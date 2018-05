SEOUL (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will make his first visit to South Korea from June 3 to 5, South Korea’s presidential office said on Friday.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reviews honour guards upon his arrival during the Philippine Navy's 120th anniversary in Metro Manila, Philippines May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Duterte will have a summit on June 4, the Blue House said in a statement. The leaders will discuss measures to reinforce their alliance and further improve ties.