South Korea presidential office proposes two-term presidency, lower voting age

SEOUL (Reuters) - The South Korea presidential office on Thursday proposed a four-year, two-term presidency, as widely expected, saying the current five-year single-term presidency hails from the age of dictatorship.

FILE PHOTO: The Presidential Blue House is seen in Seoul, South Korea, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The Blue House also proposed the legal voting age be lowered to 18 from the current 19, pointing out South Korea is the only country among the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) members where the voting age is 19.

The constitutional amendment will be handed to South Korea’s parliament, where it needs approval from two-thirds of its lawmakers to be put to a national referendum.