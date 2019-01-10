Moon says Japan should understand South Korea's wartime 'forced labor' rulings

FILE PHOTO: South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with senior aides at the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, December 12, 2018. Presidential Blue House/Handout via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday Japan should understand that the South Korean government must respect judicial rulings about wartime forced labor.

South Korea’s top court ruled in October that Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp should pay 100 million won ($90,500) to each of four South Korean defendants in a World War Two forced labor case.

Moon told a news conference it was not wise for Japanese leaders to politicize historical issues between South Korea and Japan because it could damage future bilateral relations.