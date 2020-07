Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon speaks during an event at Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, July 8, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - Seoul City Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead on Friday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, after his daughter reported him missing a day earlier.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency found his body at Mt Bugak in northern Seoul, near where his phone signal was last detected during a late night search, Yonhap said.