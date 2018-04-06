FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 6, 2018 / 6:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Korean court finds ousted Park guilty of bribery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean court found former President Park Geun-hye guilty of bribery on Friday over a scandal that exposed webs of corruption between political leaders and the country’s conglomerates.

Members of a conservative civic group attend a protest to support ousted President Park Geun-hye outside a court in Seoul, South Korea, April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The court ruled that Park colluded with her old friend, Choi Soon-sil, to receive tens of billions of won from major conglomerates such as Samsung and Lotte to help Choi’s family and fund non-profit foundations owned by her.

Park, 66, has denied wrongdoing and was not present in court.

Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence and a 118.5 billion won ($112 million) fine for Park, after indicting her on charges that included bribery, abuse of power and coercion.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin, Heekyong Yang and Soyoung Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.