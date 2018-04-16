FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 7:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Korea's Park gives up on appeal of corruption conviction: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s former president Park Geun-hye has submitted to a court a document disclosing her intention to give up on an appeal proceeding against her conviction for corruption, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

However, her case is still expected to be heard in an appeals court as the prosecution filed an appeal last week, on the grounds that she had unfairly avoided certain charges, a court official said.

A lower court jailed Park for 24 years this month on charges including bribery, abuse of power and coercion.

She had denied wrongdoing.

A lawyer for Park could not be immediately reached.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel

