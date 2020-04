FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in wearing a mask and a plastic gloves to prevent contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), arrives to cast his absentee ballot at a polling station for parliamentary election in Seoul, South Korea, April 10, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s ruling party is projected to win a majority in a parliamentary election held on Wednesday, according to exit polls jointly conducted by three major local TV networks.

Moon’s progressive camp could secure up to 177 seats in the 300-strong single chamber parliament, while the main conservative party is expected to win as many as 131, the polls showed.