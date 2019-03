South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech during a ceremony celebrating the 100th anniversary of the March First Independence Movement against Japanese colonial rule, in central Seoul, South Korea, March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in has replaced his unification minister in charge of relations with North Korea and appointed a longtime confidant, Moon’s office said on Thursday.

Kim Yeon-chul, a pro-engagement scholar who has headed the state-run Korea Institute for National Unification since last April, will replace Cho Myoung-gyon as the new point man on intra-Korean affairs.