July 9, 2020

Seoul mayor reported missing, police searching

FILE PHOTO: Park Won-soon, candidate for the mayor of Seoul from main opposition party New Politics Alliance for Democracy, celebrates his victory at his campaign office in Seoul June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean police said on Thursday they are searching for the mayor of Seoul, Park Won-soon, after his daughter reported him missing.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said officers were searching for him around Sungbuk-dong, a district in northern Seoul, where his phone signal was last detected.

His daughter reported him missing at 5:17 p.m. (0817 GMT) and said his phone was off, the police said.

Park, who has been the mayor of Seoul since 2011, is seen as a potential presidential hopeful for the liberals in the 2022 presidential elections.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Alex Richardson

