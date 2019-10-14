World News
October 14, 2019 / 5:18 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

South Korea justice minister, mired in corruption scandal, says steps down

FILE PHOTO: Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk attends a hearing at the national assembly in Seoul, South Korea, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s newly appointed Justice Minister Cho Kuk, mired in a corruption scandal involving his family, announced he is stepping down, after a little over a month in the position.

Cho was officially appointed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sept. 9 to lead the reform of the country’s prosecutors’ office.

His appointment, amid a prosecution probe into his family’s financial investments and his children’s’ university admission, had fueled protests in recent weeks.

