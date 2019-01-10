South Korea's Moon says second Trump-Kim summit, Kim's Seoul visit to happen soon

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with senior aides at the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, December 12, 2018. Presidential Blue House/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday the second U.S.-N.Korea summit and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s Seoul visit will take place “soon” and will be turning points to cement peace on the Korean peninsula.

Moon also told a news conference the South Korean government would cooperate with the United States and the global community in resolving the issue of sanctions on North Korea in order to reopen the Kaesong industrial zone, shared by the two Koreas, and Mount Kumgang tours.