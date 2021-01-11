South Korea's Moon says will make efforts for breakthrough in inter-Korean ties, N.Korea-U.S. talks

SEOUL (Reuters) - President Moon Jae-in said on Monday South Korea will try to make a breakthrough in inter-Korean ties and a stalemate between North Korea and the United States.
During his New Year’s address, Moon also said the coronavirus pandemic could expand inter-Korea cooperation, facilitating future unification.
South Korea’s resolve to continue dialogue with the North remains unchanged, said Moon.
Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Tom Hogue
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.