South Korea's Moon says will make efforts for breakthrough in inter-Korean ties, N.Korea-U.S. talks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, October 28, 2020. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - President Moon Jae-in said on Monday South Korea will try to make a breakthrough in inter-Korean ties and a stalemate between North Korea and the United States.

During his New Year’s address, Moon also said the coronavirus pandemic could expand inter-Korea cooperation, facilitating future unification.

South Korea’s resolve to continue dialogue with the North remains unchanged, said Moon.