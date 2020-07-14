Business News
July 14, 2020 / 6:34 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Hyundai Motor Group head says Hyundai, Kia to sell one million EVs in 2025

FILE PHOTO: A shop sign of Kia is seen outside a car showroom in Bletchley, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Milton Keynes, Britain, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group leader Euisun Chung said on Tuesday flagship Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and sister company Kia Motors (000270.KS) aim to sell 1 million electric vehicles (EVs) in 2025, together targeting over 10% of global market share of EVs.

Hyundai Motor plans to launch a next-generation electric vehicle with a driving range of 450 kilometres per charge and charging time of 20 minutes or less, Chung said in a televised video message.

Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

