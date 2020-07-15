Business News
July 15, 2020 / 5:36 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Shares of Hyundai Motor jump nearly 8% on Seoul's 'green new deal'

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor is pictured at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares of Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) jumped nearly 8% on Wednesday, a day after South Korea announced a “green new deal” to spur use of environmentally friendly vehicles.

Other auto shares gained ground, with affiliate Kia Motors (000270.KS) rising 4.1% and auto parts supplier Hyundai Mobis (012330.KS) climbing 3.3%.

Hyundai Motor Group leader Euisun Chung has said Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors aim to sell 1 million battery-driven electric vehicles in 2025, together targeting more than 10% of the global market share for such vehicles.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

