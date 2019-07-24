China's defense ministry says China-Russia joint air patrols did not enter territorial air space

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that China and Russia carried out joint air patrols on July 23 but did not enter territorial air space of any other country.

South Korea and Japan earlier identified two Chinese H-6 bombers and two Russian TU-95 bombers flying in air space over an island claimed by both Seoul and Tokyo.

Japan’s military scrambled a fighter jet to intercept the patrols while South Korea said it fired warning shots at a Russian aircraft.