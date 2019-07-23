Russia denies its strategic bombers violated South Korean air space

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Ministry of Defence on Tuesday denied that its strategic bombers had violated South Korean air space and accused South Korean jets of carrying out dangerous maneuvers that threatened its aircraft, the RIA news agency reported.

Defense officials in Seoul said earlier that the South Korean air force had fired hundreds of warning shots at a Russian military aircraft that illegally entered South Korean airspace on Tuesday.

But Russia’s defense ministry denied that and said South Korean pilots had not communicated with the Russian bombers.

This was not the first time that South Korean pilots had interfered with a Russian military flight over neutral waters, the ministry said.