S-Oil sells $1.8 billion worth of diesel, naphtha to Saudi Aramco's trading arm

SEOUL (Reuters) - S-Oil Corp, South Korea’s third-biggest refiner, said on Wednesday that it has signed a contract to sell a total of 1.944 trillion won ($1.82 billion) of oil products including diesel and naphtha to Saudi Aramco’s trading arm.

S-Oil, whose main shareholder is Saudi Aramco, said in a stock exchange filing that it will supply up to 25 million barrels of light sulfur diesel, up to 14 million barrels of light naphtha and up to 7 million barrels of jet fuel to Saudi Aramco Products Trading Co under the contract, valid between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018.