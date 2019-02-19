S-Oil to supply $2.32 billion worth of oil products to Saudi Aramco's trading arm

SEOUL (Reuters) - S-Oil Corp, South Korea’s third-biggest refiner, said on Tuesday that it has signed a contract to sell a total of 2.61 trillion won ($2.32 billion) worth of refined oil products to Saudi Aramco’s trading arm.

S-Oil, whose top shareholder is Saudi Aramco, said in a regulatory filing that it will supply up to 17 million barrels of diesel, up to 13 million barrels of naphtha and up to 12 million barrels of jet fuel to Aramco Trading Singapore under the contract, valid between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019.