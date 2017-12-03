FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fishing boat capsizes in South Korea, eight killed
Sections
Featured
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Markets
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside the oil industry's purge
Venezuela
Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside the oil industry's purge
The year in pictures from above
Pictures of the year
The year in pictures from above
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 3, 2017 / 3:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fishing boat capsizes in South Korea, eight killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean fishing boat capsized off the country’s western coast on Sunday after it collided with a refueling vessel, killing eight people, South Korea’s coast guard said.

The boat was carrying two sailors and 20 passengers when the collision occurred in waters near Incheon west of Seoul, a coast guard official told a media briefing.

Two people remain missing and a search and rescue operation involving five helicopters and 19 vessels is underway.

President Moon Jae-in ordered all measures be taken to find those missing, his office told reporters.

Those rescued from the water have been sent to nearby hospitals, the coast guard said.

The reason for the collision has yet to be confirmed, according to the coast guard.

Reporting by Haejin Choi; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.