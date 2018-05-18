FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 11:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Korea's SK Holding invests $250 million in U.S. energy firm Brazos Midstream

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) -

** South Korea’s SK Holding Co Ltd (034730.KS) said on Friday it had decided to invest $250 million in Brazos Midstream, a U.S. shale gas gathering and processing company, to expand its energy businesses.

    ** The South Korean company said in a statement that the investment would be made through its U.S.-based unit Plutus Capital.

    ** Brazos Midstream, a private natural gas and crude oil midstream company, is headquartered in Texas.

    Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Jane Chung; Editing by Adrian Croft

