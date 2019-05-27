SK Innovation replaces Iranian condensate with crudes from Russia, elsewhere

SEOUL (Reuters) - SK Innovation, owner of South Korea’s top refiner SK Energy and petrochemical maker SK Incheon Petrochem, has been replacing Iranian condensate with crude oil from other countries including Qatar and Russia, a top official said on Monday.

“The share of Iranian condensate was high, but that has been replaced with crude oil from Russia, Kazakhstan and Qatar and we also have been diversifying our crude sources,” Choi Nam-kyu, chief executive of SK Incheon Petrochem, told a news conference.

Choi also said refining margins were expected to improve in the second half, supported by diesel demand ahead of the implementation of tougher marine fuel regulations by the International Maritime Organization in 2020.