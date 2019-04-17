South Korean man sets flat on fire then kills five fleeing blaze: police

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean police arrested a 42-year-old man on Wednesday after he set his apartment on fire then stabbed to death five people who tried to flee from the blaze, police said.

The man set fire to his apartment before dawn in the city of Jinju, southeast of Seoul, then attacked other residents of the building who fled down a staircase to escape the flames, a police officer in the city told Reuters.

The five people killed included a 12-year-old girl while 13 people were injured.

The man said his actions were triggered by “overdue wages”, the officer said. Fire fighters were able to put out the blaze.