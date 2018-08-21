FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 1:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Korea Exchange says it checking Merrill Lynch trades after media reports, petition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The Korea Exchange (KRX) said on Tuesday it was looking into Merrill Lynch’s (BAC.N) Seoul operation over alleged unfair stock trades.

FILE PHOTO: A journalist walks past an electronic board of the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the Korea Exchange (KRX) in Seoul, South Korea, January 20, 2016 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

“The KRX is looking into Merrill Lynch (South Korea operations) over unfair stocks trading allegations,” a KRX official told Reuters.Petitions on the website of the South Korean president’s office have called for investigations into Merrill Lynch’s KRX trades.

Merrill Lynch International Incorporated, Seoul Branch, is a subsidiary of Merrill Lynch International Inc.

Efforts to reach Merrill Lynch in Seoul, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo for comment were not successful.

Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer

