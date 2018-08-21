Korea Exchange says it checking Merrill Lynch trades after media reports, petition

SEOUL (Reuters) - The Korea Exchange (KRX) said on Tuesday it was looking into Merrill Lynch’s (BAC.N) Seoul operation over alleged unfair stock trades.
“The KRX is looking into Merrill Lynch (South Korea operations) over unfair stocks trading allegations,” a KRX official told Reuters.Petitions on the website of the South Korean president’s office have called for investigations into Merrill Lynch’s KRX trades.
Merrill Lynch International Incorporated, Seoul Branch, is a subsidiary of Merrill Lynch International Inc.
Efforts to reach Merrill Lynch in Seoul, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo for comment were not successful.
Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer