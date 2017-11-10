South Korea to hold summit with China on Saturday: Blue House

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean president Moon Jae-in will hold a summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Saturday, South Korea’s presidential office said in a statement on Friday.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-In and his wife Kim Jung-Sook arrive for the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

Last week, Seoul and Beijing agreed to move beyond a year-long stand-off over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea, a dispute that has been devastating to South Korean businesses that rely on Chinese consumers.

The two leaders will both attend the APEC summit of Asia Pacific leaders in Vietnam’s central city of Danang.