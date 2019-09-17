Health News
September 17, 2019

South Korea confirms second case of African swine fever

A vehicle disinfects a pig farm as a quarantine official wearing protective gear looks on in Paju, South Korea, September 17, 2019. Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea has confirmed its second case of African swine fever at a pig farm near the country’s border with North Korea, a day after the country’s first outbreak of the deadly virus, its agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

The outbreak occurred at a pig farm in Yeoncheon, northwest of the capital Seoul, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said in a statement.

South Korea’s African swine fever outbreak comes less than four months after its neighboring country North Korea reported its first case in late May.

Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

