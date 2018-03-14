FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 1:19 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

South Korea, U.S. to hold third round of free trade talks on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea and the United States will hold a third round of talks on a bilateral free trade agreement on Thursday in Washington, South Korea’s trade ministry said on Wednesday.

The South Korean trade ministry said in a statement the two countries would discuss their respective areas of interest that were raised during the second round of talks in Seoul and seek ways to move the discussion forward.

Trade representatives from the two countries met from Jan. 31-Feb. 1 in Seoul.

Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Paul Tait

