January 4, 2018 / 5:55 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Trump, South Korea's Moon agree to halt military exercises amid Olympics: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in have agreed “to de-conflict the Olympics and our military exercises” to ensure the security of the upcoming Winter Games, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Trump, in a telephone call, also told Moon that the United States would send a “high-level delegation” to the Olympics, the statement said. The two leaders also “agreed to continue the campaign of maximum pressure against North Korea,” it added.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish

