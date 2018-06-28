FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 28, 2018 / 6:05 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Mattis assures South Korea on U.S. troops, says commitment 'ironclad'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Thursday assured South Korea of an “ironclad” commitment to its security, including keeping current U.S. troop levels, even as diplomats seek an agreement with North Korea on denuclearization.

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis (L) shakes hands with South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo (R) before their meeting on June 28, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS

Mattis, during a brief visit to Seoul, also defended President Donald Trump’s decision this month to halt “war games” with South Korea, which led to the suspension of the upcoming Freedom Guardian exercise.”The recent decision to suspend the Freedom Guardian exercise creates increased opportunity for our diplomats to negotiate, increasing prospects for a peaceful solution on the Korean peninsula,” Mattis said, standing alongside his South Korean counterpart.

Reporting by Phil Stewart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.