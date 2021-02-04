South Korea's Moon pledges to upgrade alliance with U.S. in call with Biden

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during an online New Year news conference with local and foreign journalists at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, January 18, 2021. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in pledged on Thursday to upgrade the country’s alliance with the United States in a phone call with President Joe Biden, Seoul’s presidential office said.

The call comes as Moon, who had offered to be a mediator between the United States and North Korea, faces the challenge of getting the stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang back on track.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to work towards the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula at their first summit in 2018, but a second summit and subsequent working-level talks fell apart.

“We will always stand together as we work for peace on the Korean Peninsula and tackle global challenges,” Moon said in a statement after his 8 a.m. call with Biden.

Moon also welcomed what he described as “America’s return” in the midst of mounting global challenges - the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and economic polarization.

South Korea’s unification minister in charge of inter-Korean affairs called on Wednesday for the United States to flexibly enforce sanctions aimed at curbing Pyongyang’s nuclear programmes to revive denuclearisation talks.