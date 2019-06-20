South Sudan lawmakers storm out of budget presentation in parliament

NAIROBI (Reuters) - South Sudan lawmakers stormed out of a budget presentation for the 2019/20 financial year by the finance minister on Thursday, citing frustrations over non-payment of salaries of civil servants and soldiers, a Reuters witness said.

“Our army is cutting down trees to make a living, our foreign missions — it is now almost one year we are unable to pay them. Our teachers are not been paid. What are we doing? We are now presenting a new budget while our salaries are not been paid,” one lawmaker shouted.