Russia's Gazprom Neft denies holding talks on projects in South Sudan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom Neft denied on Wednesday that it was holding talks to take part in specific projects in South Sudan and said that no agreement had been reached to explore oil blocks there.
South Sudan’s petroleum minister said on Tuesday that Gazprom’s oil division had signed a memorandum of understanding to explore four oil blocks.
He told Reuters that Gazprom Neft was awaiting more information on the blocks from the oil ministry before starting exploration.
