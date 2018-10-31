South Sudan's Kiir says jailed South African adviser, rebel group spokesman to be released

FILE PHOTO: South Sudan President Salva Kiir attends the signing of a peace agreement with the South Sudan rebels aimed to end a war in which tens of thousands of people have been killed, in Khartoum, Sudan June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudan’s president Salva Kiir said on Wednesday an imprisoned South African adviser to rebel leader Riek Machar and a rebel group spokesman would be released on Thursday as part of a peace deal.

Kiir told a peace ceremony in Juba that rebel spokesman James Gatdet and South African ex-colonel and adviser to Machar, William Endley would be freed.

“I’ll release him tomorrow and he will be deported to his country,” he said.