October 31, 2018 / 6:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Sudan rebel leader Machar arrives in capital, first time since 2016

1 Min Read

South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar is welcomed after arriving at Juba airport in South Sudan, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Samir Bol

JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar returned to the capital Juba on Wednesday, according to a Reuters witness, more than two years after he fled the country after the collapse of a 2016 peace deal.

Machar, the former vice president, fled to neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo in 2016 after fierce fighting broke out in Juba, killing hundreds of people. He later traveled to South Africa, where he was held under house arrest until earlier this year. Last month he and President Salva Kiir signed a new peace deal in the latest attempt to end the five-year war.

Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Maggie Fick

