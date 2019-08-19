South Sudan president replaces foreign minister

NAIROBI (Reuters) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir on Monday replaced his Foreign Minister Nhial Deng Nhial with his former Gender Minister Awut Deng Acuil as part of a minor tweak to his cabinet, a government spokesman said.

Deng, who held the position for two years, has long been seen as Kiir’s right-hand man. It is unclear why he was fired.

“I can confirm it that the president has made some changes in the government this evening”, Ateny Wek Ateny, the presidential spokesperson told Reuters.

Kiir appointed two other ministers for Wildlife, and Roads and Bridges. He also sacked the governors of Twic and Akobo, according to a statement read out on state radio.