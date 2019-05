JUBA (Reuters) - President Salva Kiir has lifted a state of emergency in northern parts of South Sudan, state radio reported on Friday, part of efforts to help end civil conflict.

South Sudan Radio reported that Kiir had lifted the state of emergency imposed in 2017 in the states of Tonj, Wau, Aweil East, Gogrial and Western Lakes.

Related Coverage South Sudan parties extend period to form unity government by six months: IGAD