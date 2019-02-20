U.N. investigator seeks scrutiny of South Sudan oil economy, decries new fighting

An armed South Sudanese policeman is seen during a ceremony marking the restarting of crude oil pumping at the Unity oil fields in South Sudan, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Samir Bol

GENEVA (Reuters) - South Sudan’s oil economy should be examined by the U.N. Human Rights Council for evidence that oil interests are responsible for war crimes, a member of the U.N. Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said on Wednesday.

Andrew Clapham, a member of the three-person panel that will report to the Council on March 12, also said that the commission was outraged by reports of ongoing fighting between government forces and the National Salvation Front in the Yei River area, which had displaced thousands.