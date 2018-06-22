FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 22, 2018 / 9:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Sudan rules out rebel leader Riek Machar re-joining government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - South Sudan offered to allow a rebel representative to join its government on Friday, but ruled out rebel leader Riek Machar, saying they had “had enough” of the man after five years of war against his group.

South Sudan's rebel leader Riek Machar attends the 32nd Extra-Ordinary Summit of IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

“Machar cannot be part of government”, Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth told a news conference in the Ethiopian capital after President Salva Kiir met Machar there this week for the first time since a peace deal collapsed spectacularly, leading to the deaths of hundreds of people in the South Sudanese capital of Juba.

Reporting by Aaaron Maasho; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.