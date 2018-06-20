South Sudan president Kiir, rebel leader Machar meet in Ethiopia: Ethiopian PM's chief of staff

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar met in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa on Wednesday, the first time they have met since 2016, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister’s chief of staff said on Twitter.

FILE PHOTO: South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit arrives at Khartoum airport, Sudan November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

“The PM Abiy Ahmed hosted a private dinner to President Salva Kiir & Dr Rieck Machar together,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Chief of Staff Fitsum Arega said on his Twitter account.

“Faced with the continued suffering in South Sudan, Ethiopia simply can’t stand by. With more work, a peaceful future is possible.”