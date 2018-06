JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar will travel to Khartoum on Sunday to attend another meeting with his rival, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, his spokesman said.

South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar arrives at the national palace to negotiate with South Sudan President Salva Kiir in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

“Riek Machar will be going to Khartoum ... to attend a face to face meeting with Salva Kiir,” Mananwa Peter Gatluok told Reuters by phone from Addis Ababa.