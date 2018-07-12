U.N. Security Council to vote Friday on proposed arms embargo on South Sudan

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council is due to vote on Friday on a U.S.-drafted resolution that would impose an arms embargo on South Sudan, five years after civil war broke out in the country, diplomats said on Thursday.

A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, Britain, France or the United States. Diplomats said they believed the United States had enough votes for the measure to pass and that it was unlikely to be vetoed.