July 22, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

White House says 'skeptical' South Sudan leaders can oversee transition to democracy

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The United States has condemned a legislative measure to extend South Sudan government’s term in office and said in a statement it remains skeptical that the country’s political leaders can oversee a peaceful and timely transition to democracy.

“A narrow agreement between elites will not solve the problems plaguing South Sudan,” the White House Press Secretary said in a statement.

“In fact, such an agreement may sow the seeds of another cycle of conflict. Therefore, the United States condemns the legislative measure to extend unilaterally the government’s term in office.”

Reporting by Omar Mohammed; editing by Jason Neely

