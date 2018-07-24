FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 7:01 PM / in 3 hours

U.S. safety board to hold hearing on fatal Southwest engine failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday it will hold an investigative hearing in November about a midair incident in April in which an engine on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 exploded over Pennsylvania, killing one passenger.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. NTSB investigators are on scene examining damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane in this image released from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 17, 2018. NTSB/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

The hearing will focus on the CFM International engine fan blade design and development history of the engine type that failed, as well as engine fan blade inspection methods, procedures and engine fan blade containment design and certification criteria. CFM is a joint venture of General Electric Co and France’s Safran SA.

Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by G Crosse

