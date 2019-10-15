Business News
October 15, 2019 / 3:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. board to determine probable cause of Southwest engine failure that killed one

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A traveler checks her baggage at the Southwest Airlines terminal at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday it will meet to determine the probable cause of the April 2018 engine failure of Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) flight 1380 that killed a passenger who was partially sucked out the window.

It said it would meet on Nov. 19.

The accident airplane, a Boeing 737-700 (BA.N) powered by two CFM International CFM56-7B engines, experienced a failure of the left engine after departing New York’s LaGuardia Airport, when a fan blade failed. The plane diverted to Philadelphia International Airport and eight other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by John Stonestreet

