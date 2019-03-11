Southwest customers raise queries on Boeing's 737 MAX 8 planes

FILE PHOTO: A Southwest Boeing 737-700 plane arrives at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday several customers sought to know if they would be flying in Boeing Co’s 737 MAX 8 aircraft, in the wake of the second deadly crash involving the jet in less than six months.

Southwest currently flies 31 of the 737 MAX 8s and has the biggest fleet of the jets in the United States.

“Our customer relations team is responding to these customers individually, emphasizing our friendly, no-change fee policy,” the No.4 U.S. airlines said in a statement.