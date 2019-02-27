FAA says Southwest Airlines can begin Hawaii service

FILE PHOTO - A Southwest grounds crew member pats the nose of a Boeing 737-700 plane as it comes to a stop at its gate at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co has won approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to begin flying to Hawaii from California, the carrier said on Wednesday, clearing the way for the long-awaited new service.

Dallas-based Southwest, one of the largest U.S. domestic airlines, said it would publicly announce the timing for selling tickets and inaugurating flights to the Hawaiian Islands in the coming days.

The new Hawaiian service by budget-friendly Southwest will be flown by its 737 fleet from Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego and San Jose.

Southwest, which first unveiled plans for the new service in 2017, had hoped to begin selling tickets in January but its plans were delayed due to a 35-day partial U.S. government shutdown, which halted a lengthy federal certification process for jets that fly over water for an extended period.